Protesters converged yet again Tuesday night on the St. Anthony City Council meeting, many of them calling for the resignation of Mayor Jerry Faust over what they called his lack of leadership since the fatal shooting of Philando Castile there a year ago.

Their intent was twofold, according to a Facebook event page: To demand that former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez be fired without severance pay rather than being granted a “voluntary separation agreement,” and to demand that the St. Anthony Police Department stop alleged racial profiling and petty traffic stops like the one “that led to the murder of Philando Castile.”

Yanez shot and killed Castile, 32, last summer in Falcon Heights after a routine traffic stop. The officer was acquitted June 16 by a jury in Ramsey County of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Just minutes after the verdict was read, St. Anthony issued a statement saying it no longer would employ Yanez as a police officer. “The city intends to offer Officer Yanez a voluntary separation agreement to help him transition to another career,” the statement said.

Castile’s mother, Valerie, reached a $3 million settlement with St. Anthony over her son’s death.

“Legal settlements after mistakes are made do not show leadership,” said Sandi Sherman, of St. Anthony. “Settlements, without accompanying change, show that the government must change, that the police department must change.”

St. Anthony Mayor Jerry Faust, shown at lectern in December.

“The settlement only underscores the culpability of our town in Philando’s death,” the announcement said. “It does not address what the city leadership is doing right now about the racial profiling and other police practices that are directly responsible for his murder. We need to tell the City Council this isn’t enough.”

According to traffic-stop data released last summer, 41 percent of those arrested by St. Anthony police in 2015 were black in a three-city patrol area (Falcon Heights and Lauderdale) in which 6 percent of residents are black.

But a Star Tribune analysis shows that those disparities are common in metro-area communities. At community forums and council meetings in Falcon Heights and St. Anthony since Castile’s death, numerous black people — of all income and education levels — have spoken out about being pulled over and harassed by police. They believe it was because of their race.

Castile had no serious criminal record, but by the time he was killed he had been pulled over by police 49 times.

“Nobody in the world gets stopped that many times,” Castile’s mother, Valerie, said last summer. “I know people that live their whole life without ever having a ticket. So you accumulate that many tickets, that is obvious something is going on.”