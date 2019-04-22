A group of South St. Paul High School seniors is fighting for the right to wear sashes recognizing their ethnicity during graduation ceremonies.

African-American and Latino students want to wear the sashes, sometimes called stoles, to celebrate their ethnicity, said school board member Bill Arend. They’re pushing administrators to be allowed to wear them.

Arend said the issue will be discussed Monday night at the school board meeting. Students are expected to show up to make their case.

“The information I have said that it goes against tradition. Well, tradition is an ongoing thing, correct?” Arend said. “It gives these kids some identity.”

Students in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program get to wear a different color sash at graduation, Arend said.

Some other school districts, like St. Paul, recently have allowed students to don so-called “identity adornments,” primarily multicolored stoles that hang down the front of graduation gowns.

Arend said he’s still learning the details of the situation, which he first heard about this weekend.

“This is a relatively new thing, and I give the kids credit,” Arend said. “If we’re here for the kids and the kids are saying, ‘This is what I want,’ why are we resisting?”

Graduation for South St. Paul High is scheduled for June 6.