The South St. Paul School District canceled classes Wednesday following a threat phoned in to police that targeted an elementary school.

A notice on the district's website notified families that while police are "not certain of the credibility of the threat," classes were called off "out of an abundance of caution."

The notice did not specify which school was mentioned. The district has two elementary schools, Lincoln Center and the Kaposia Education Center.

The cancellation comes ahead of the Thanksgiving break. Classes resume Monday.

"We apologize for the late notice and understand that this cancellation will create challenges for some families today," the notice read. "However, the safety and security of all students and staff is our top priority and we feel that canceling school today is in the best interest of our community."