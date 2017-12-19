A young man who was shot by Minneapolis police in an interview room Monday after he produced a knife and stabbed himself nearly a dozen times before turning on officers, according to department sources.

Officers fired multiple shots at the man after he refused repeated commands to drop his knife and couldn’t be subdued with a Taser, according two people who have seen video of the encounter, which was captured on the room’s camera.

The tapes will be turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the incident.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was brought in earlier that day for questioning in connection with an earlier shooting, the sources said. After a short time, the detectives left the room, leaving him unattended. When they returned, the man had stabbed himself at least 11 times in the neck and the chest and was trying to slash his own throat, according to sources. When he ignored their commands to drop the weapon, they used a Taser to try to subdue him, sources say.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where his condition wasn’t immediately known on Tuesday. Toxicology tests will reveal whether drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Police cleared downtown streets from City Hall to Hennepin County Medical Center for ambulances and paramedics.

Gallery: Shooting at Minneapolis City Hall Gallery: Shooting at Minneapolis City Hall

At a news conference several hours after the shooting, police Chief Arradondo said that he didn’t know how the man had managed to sneak a weapon into the interview room. He also wouldn’t say how many officers shot the man but said there were “multiple officers” there.

A department spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Police will review their police for in-custody interviews to determine how the man managed to sneak a knife into the interview room.

Lt. Bob Kroll, head of the police union, said that the officers tried for about 10 minutes to persuade the man to drop his knife before opening fire.

“The officers saved this guy’s life, rather than took it,” he said. “The officers in this one are complete heroes.”

When asked whether there was more that the officers could’ve done to avert the shooting, he said that he didn’t know.

In keeping with department policy, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Additionally, several officers who witnessed the encounter were placed on “traumatic incident leave,” Kroll said.

Kroll declined to discuss the matter further, he said, so that he could avoid interfering with the investigation.

“My wish is that they’d release the entire video to you guys, showing you this is what cops have to go through,” said Kroll, who was present when several of the officers involved spoke with BCA investigators on Monday night.