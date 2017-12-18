A bloody scene erupted inside police headquarters at Minneapolis City Hall on Monday evening when officers shot a man in an interview room, Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a brief news conference.

The man, who has not been identified, had been brought in for questioning on a warrant, a source said. He was in critical condition Monday night.

The man was left alone in an interview room, Room 108, in an area that houses the Police Department's criminal investigative division, including the robbery unit, the chief said.

The man "began injuring himself with an edged weapon," Arradondo said. After trying to subdue the man, "officers discharged their weapons."

The call of "officer needs help" came at 4:43 p.m.

Police cleared downtown streets from City Hall to Hennepin County Medical Center for ambulances and paramedics.

Arradondo wouldn't say why the man was being interviewed by police. And he wouldn't say how the man got a weapon into the interview room. He also declined to call the weapon a knife.

"There are certain protocols we take … but I don't know all the details," he said, adding that the incident is under investigation. Arradondo said Room 108 is under video surveillance, and those tapes will be turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

He also wouldn't say how many officers shot the man but said there were "multiple officers" there. The officers involved are on standard paid administrative leave, he said.

The chief would not comment on reports that the suspect had tried to cut his own throat.

Agents from the BCA and the Hennepin County Crime Lab were at the scene; the BCA will handle the investigation.