Kevin Stefanski, the Vikings’ longest-tenured assistant coach who started in 2006 under Brad Childress, will be announced soon as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, two sources confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Stefanski, a finalist during the Browns’ search last year that landed on Freddie Kitchens, again was interviewed last week in Minneapolis ahead of Saturday’s 27-10 NFC Divisional round playoff loss in San Francisco.

He oversaw the Vikings’ eighth-ranked scoring offense, the franchise’s best finish since 2009, during his first full season as coordinator. Stefanski implemented assistant head coach Gary Kubiak’s system, helping to restore balance to the Vikings offense.

Kubiak detailed why he thinks Stefanski can be a “hell of a head coach” in this Star Tribune article from last summer.

“He’s got such a great demeanor about him,” receiver Adam Thielen said a couple weeks ago. “He doesn’t get too high and he doesn’t get too low, and I think that’s a great demeanor to have as a head coach. I think he controls a room extremely well. I think he brings a positive energy at all times.”

Before kickoff at Levi’s Stadium against the 49ers, Stefanski spent a while shaking hands with Vikings players, coaches, trainers and equipment staffers, among others.

The Vikings will hire a new offensive coordinator in 2020 for the fifth time in five years, a run that includes Norv Turner, Pat Shurmur, John DeFilippo and Stefanski.

NFL Media first reported Stefanski’s hiring.