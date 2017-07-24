For reasons as murky as some of his off-stage shenanigans, Justin Bieber has called off the summer leg of his Purpose Tour, including the Aug. 18 concert at U.S. Bank Stadium. No rescheduled dates are expected, so tickets will be refunded for the Minneapolis show and all other venues at the point of purchase.

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” reads a statement from Bieber’s publicists, who simply cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the cancellations. Here’s what else they had to say:

“He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.”