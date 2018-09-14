The Traveler: Tim Wisser of Bloomington.

The scene: A rainbow stretches across Waimea Canyon, as seen from one of the lookouts on this rugged beauty in western Kauai, Hawaii. Waimea has been called the Grand Canyon of the Pacific and stretches 14 miles long.

The trip: Wisser and his wife vacationed in Kauai and Maui in November to celebrate her birthday. “It rained and rained and rained, but when the sun broke, the views were spectacular,” he wrote in an e-mail.

Destination details: “We’ve visited four Hawaiian islands over the years and would rate Kauai the most scenic, but it does rain and rain — up to 400 inches per year in some spots,” Wisser wrote. He added that there was an upside to all that precipitation: Wherever they went, it seemed, “a rainbow was just around the corner.”

Equipment: He used a Canon 80D with a wide-angle 10-18mm lens. “One lesson learned for the next trip: Always bring and use a lens hood — 90 percent of my shots were ­unusable due to water spots on the lens ruining the pictures,” Wisser wrote.

