A group of Minnesota National Guard soldiers deployed to the U.S. military base in Erbil, Iraq, were among the American troops stationed near the Iranian missile attacks early Wednesday morning.

Those soldiers are among 700 Minnesota troops from the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade who began a 10-month deployment to the Middle East, including Iraq, over the past month. Early reports sent Wednesday morning Iraq time indicated the soldiers were safe.

“I have been in contact with my soldiers all night,” read a text from 1st Sgt. Jen Chaffee of Scandia, Minn., who is stationed in Kuwait and is in charge of the 110 soldiers of A Company in the 834th Aviation Support Battalion.

“They are all OK and ready to get some sleep.”

Another soldier from the Twin Cities, Sgt. Deonte Haynes, was stationed at the base in Erbil that was attacked.

He reported some drama and tension — the soldiers twice had to run to their bunker — but said they were all safe.

“Everyone’s sleeping in their uniforms and staying postured for the next attack, if any,” he texted.

REID FORGRAVE