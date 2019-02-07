A 46-year-old man from Chisago City, Minn. will be sentenced Thursday in connection with the drunken snowmobile crash that killed an 8-year-old boy on Chisago Lake in early 2018.

Eric J. Coleman was convicted in December of third-degree murder in the crash that killed 8-year-old Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. as the boy set up a fish house on the frozen lake with his family.

Coleman drove his snowmobile at high speed through the Wyoming, Minn., family’s ice fishing camp the night of Jan. 26, 2018, injuring Alan and dragging him about 100 feet. The boy suffered a traumatic brain injury and died five days later after being removed from life support.

Coleman’s blood alcohol level was 0.165 three hours after the crash, more than twice the legal limit, prosecutors said.

Before the Chisago Lake crash, Coleman had been charged with drunken driving three other times, had his license revoked and had an ignition-locking system placed on his vehicle.

In December, a Chisago County jury found Coleman guilty on all charges against him, including drunken driving and vehicular homicide.

The third-degree murder charge carries a recommended sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Chisago County District Court.