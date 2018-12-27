Many Minnesotans awoke Thursday to their largest dose of wintry weather yet this season, with snowfall totals ranging from a rained-on few inches to 6 inches in the western part of the state.

Rain in the Twin Cities only added weight to the snow waiting to be shoveled or plowed from sidewalks and driveways. And a plunge in temperatures that's just around the corner is sure to make for icy conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast.

Chanhassen, home of the NWS's Twin Cities outpost, has the early lead for deepest snow depth in the metro, with 3.6 inches as of 6 a.m. Neighboring Waconia follows with 3.5. Other reports around the area are as little as just under an inch.

In general, the farther from the Twin Cities, the more snow. For example, Alexandria has a half-foot on the ground so far and Silver Bay along the North Shore has 10 inches. Owatonna, to the south of the metro, was straining to reach the 1-inch mark. By week's end, some parts of the state could end up with nearly a foot of snow.

In central Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said roads in and around St. Cloud are going from wet to slush to ice within 10 minutes.

Farther to the west and north, blizzard conditions are in the forecast starting early Thursday afternoon from Fergus Falls north to the Canadian border, with winds topping 50 miles per hour.

Cars and auto traffic intersect along 6th St. S. and 3rd Ave. in downtown as all navigate snowy, rainy streets and sidewalks Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Minneapolis, MN.

Statewide from 6 p.m. Wednesday to daybreak Thursday, 270 crashes tallied by the State Patrol have resulted in 20 people being injured, but no deaths. There have been a similar number of vehicles spinning out or leaving the road, the patrol added.

State transportation officials say that the main roads in the metro are mostly wet and slushy. Drivers were cautioned to be alert for slippery spots on bridges, overpasses and freeway ramps.

Metro Transit trains and buses were encountering "no weather-related issues" getting riders to their appointed rounds Thursday morning, said agency spokesman Howie Padilla.

were creeping along in the metro area, but the agency has yet to note significant delays in service as the morning commute unfolded.

Just as the snow piled up, so are the municipal snow emergencies, those warnings for motorists to get their vehicles off the streets so plows can do their thing. Plymouth, St. Anthony and Lauderdale have made such declarations so far, but not Minneapolis or St. Paul.

Chaska police called out with a tweeted photo a plow that had slipped off a snowy road Wednesday night into a ditch. "Slow down, leave plenty of room and allow plenty of time!" was the accompanying admonition. "Please share with friends and family. Be safe out there!"

Speaking of plows, a visitor from more than 850 miles to the southeast failed to avoid colliding with one of the big trucks Wednesday night north of Detroit Lakes, according to the State Patrol. Joseph N. Didier, 44, of Greenville, Ohio, drove his car into the back of a MnDOT plow on Hwy. 10. Didier went to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The plow driver was uninjured.

While the snow is letting up in the metro, the forecast offers no relief in the Twin Cities from annoying conditions in the days ahead, with troubling ingredients being tossed into the immediate future.

"Rain will change over to a wintry mix late Thursday night, and temperatures will quickly fall below freezing and lead to slick roads," is the latest statement from the Weather Service.

Then come windchill readings of 15- to 25-below by Friday night and early Saturday, the NWS warned.