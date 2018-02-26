Snowfall totals since Saturday:

Twin Cities (7-county area, inches)

1. St. Francis 9

2. Oak Grove 8

3. Nowthen 8

4. Norwood Young America 8

5. New Germany 8

 

Others

Maple Grove 6.7

Edina 6.5

North St. Paul 6.3

Minneapolis 5.8

Woodbury 5.3

St. Paul 5

 

Locations near metro area

1. Cambridge 8.3

2. Isanti 8

3. Elk River 8

4. Hutchinson 8

 

Elsewhere in Minnesota

1. Grand Marais 12.8

2. Hovland 10.7

3. Arnold 10

Duluth 10

Finland 10

 