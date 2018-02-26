Snowfall totals since Saturday:
Twin Cities (7-county area, inches)
1. St. Francis 9
2. Oak Grove 8
3. Nowthen 8
4. Norwood Young America 8
5. New Germany 8
Others
Maple Grove 6.7
Edina 6.5
North St. Paul 6.3
Minneapolis 5.8
Woodbury 5.3
St. Paul 5
Locations near metro area
1. Cambridge 8.3
2. Isanti 8
3. Elk River 8
4. Hutchinson 8
Elsewhere in Minnesota
1. Grand Marais 12.8
2. Hovland 10.7
3. Arnold 10
Duluth 10
Finland 10
