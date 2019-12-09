Combine snow with rush hour, and you get snarled traffic.

That's the scene all across the Twin Cities on Monday morning as a burst of snow made for slick highways and freeways, and in turn led to scores of crashes and spinouts that tangled traffic.

Snow was falling in most of metro area by 7:30 a.m. as road conditions deteriorated rapidly. A crash on westbound I-94 at McKnight Road had traffic at a standstill in St. Paul while wrecks on westbound I-94 near the Lowry Hill Tunnel and on westbound I-394 before Penn Avenue had drivers stuck in traffic in Minneapolis.

Driving wasn't much better anywhere else in the metro Monday morning as the heaviest snow bands were moving through the Twin Cities as the rush hour hit its peak. Secondary roads also were hazardous. In Lake Elmo, authorities were responding to a crash involving a car and a school bus on Manning Avenue near 24th Street. There were injuries, according to a police scanner.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for the Twin Cities until noon Monday, with snow falling at up to a rate of an inch an hour, the National Weather Service said. Total accumulation for the metro is expected to be 2 to 4 inches with heavier amounts to the north.

A winter storm warning was in effect from Fergus Falls to Brainerd to Duluth. That area could see more than 5 inches of snow, the Weather Service said.

Slick roads contributed to a spinout on eastbound I-394 near Dunwoody Boulevard in Minneapolis Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, the storm had dropped 4 inches in Duluth, on top of the 22 inches that fell last week.

Other readings as of 7 a.m. Monday included 7.1 inches in Taconite, Minn., which is northwest of Duluth. Other readings included 6 inches in Walker and Chisholm, 4.5 inches in Ely, 3 inches in Moose Lake and 2 inches in Motley.

Though not nearly as much snow as a Thanksgiving weekend storm that blanketed much of Minnesota under several inches of snow, Monday's snowfall was enough to cause several northern and western Minnesota school districts to delay classes.

Temperatures near freezing will sink rapidly as the system moves east into Wisconsin and will fall below zero in the metro and much of Minnesota for the first time this season, the Weather Service said.

The low temperature in the Twin Cities on Monday night will be -4 degrees with a windchill approaching minus 20. The mercury will struggle to reach the low single digits above zero on Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight warmup is predicted for Thursday, with a high of 23 degrees, the Weather Service said.