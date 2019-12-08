Up to a half-foot of snow is in the forecast for the northern edge of the Twin Cities area by the end of Monday morning, followed by a deep dive into bitter cold weather, according to the latest forecast.

The precipitation in the form of snow and freezing drizzle is expected to slip in under cover of darkness Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The snow is forecast to continue piling up through the morning commute with anywhere from 3 to 6 inches north of Interstate 94 and 1 to 3 inches south of the interstate, the NWS said in a hazardous weather notice posted Sunday morning.

Then from Tuesday into Thursday “dangerously cold air” will move across the area, the NWS notice continued. That means highs barely in the single digits and windchill readings ranging from 25 to 35 below zero.