The newest Red Cow is debuting next week in a building previously occupied by a Green Mill for nearly four decades.

The popular local burger chain, which has four other locations in the Twin Cities, will unveil its remake of the long-tenured space on Aug. 22, continuing the trend of turnover throughout the south Hennepin Avenue stretch.

Red Cow is known for its Angus beef, aged ribeye, short rib and brisket burgers, including its award-winning double barrel burger – two thinly smashed patties with white American cheese, grilled onions and special sauce.

pictured: ahi tuna crisps

The chain, owned by Luke Shimp – who is also responsible for the North Loop’s Red Rabbit – has an extensive cocktail list that includes classics such as margaritas and boulevardiers as well as a lineup of daiquiris, old fashioneds and boilermakers. Red Cow’s other locations are in the North Loop, St. Paul, at 50th and France and MSP International Airport.

pictured: west-coast sunrise

At the Uptown outpost at 2620 Hennepin Av. S, a rectangular bar anchors the room just beyond the entryway. To the left, a dining room incorporating dimpled red banquettes and Green Mill's original tile floor, opens out onto a patio what replaces its predecessor's old greenhouse-style annex.

The Green Mill opened at that location 38 years ago after the brand started in St. Paul (at the corner of Grand and Hamline) in 1975. Its departure continues a period of change on the street.

In 2015, Giordano’s, the Chicago-based pizzeria, opened its first Minnesota location a block to the south. Roat Osha, a Thai restaurant and bar, moved from its 27th and Hennepin corner to Calhoun Square last summer, and was replaced by a Walgreens. And three blocks to the north, D’Amico & Sons ended its 22-year reign at the end of last year.

(Top photo courtesy Red Cow Facebook page; other photos by Amelia Rayno)