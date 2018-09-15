With standout quarterback Jalen Suggs and leading rusher Siegel Howard sidelined because of injuries Friday, the SMB Wolfpack needed some players to step up.

Craig McDonald and Bobby Chancellor did just that. Each scored two touchdowns and McDonald iced the game with a late interception as the Wolfpack overcame an early two-touchdown deficit in a 28-14 victory over Fridley at Blake.

"I've never seen a guttier performance. We've had a lot of injuries, but we always say it's all about 'next man up,'" SMB coach Collin Quinn said. "Our guys are tough and they play hard for each other."

The Wolfpack (3-0) took the lead by scoring touchdowns on back-to-back plays. McDonald tied the score with a 13-yard touchdown pass to receiver Devin CasaDeCalvo with 8:18 left in the third quarter. Nine seconds later, after Fridley fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, Chancellor ran for a score from 25 yards out to put the Wolfpack in front 21-14.

McDonald finished with 120 rushing yards, and Chancellor added 70 on eight carries. The duo could be joined in the backfield next week by Suggs. Quinn said he hopes the junior will be cleared on Monday to play.

Fridley jumped to a 14-0 lead with two first-quarter touchdown passes from Kaleb Blaha to wide receiver Casey Fisher. The score stayed that way until McDonald sprinted down the sideline for a 36-yard score 16 seconds before halftime.

The Tigers hurt themselves on special teams after building their early lead. In addition to the fumbled kickoff, they muffed a punt, missed a short field goal and allowed a 53-yard punt return that set up the final Wolfpack touchdown.

MATT STEICHEN