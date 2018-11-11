Small Business

MONDAY

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING: One-on-one counseling presented by LegalCORPS and SCORE. 4-6 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 612-543-5900.

BUSINESS PLANNING: "The 21 Question Success Plan." stpaul.score.org. 9 a.m.-noon. $25. Olsen Thielen & Co., 2675 Long Lake Road, Roseville. 651-632-8937.

TUESDAY

SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to develop your business plan or tackle a business problem. Registration required. 3-6 p.m. Free. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Av. N., Plymouth. 612-543-5825.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION CONSULTATIONS: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one confidential counseling. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

LEGALCORPS AND CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS CONSULTATION: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE WORKSHOP: "Online Business Research Tools." Registration required. stpaul.score.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.

SCORE WORKSHOP: "Simple Steps for Starting Your Business." southmetro.score.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $99. Scott Highlands Middle School, 14011 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley. 952-890-7020.

WEDNESDAY

SCORE WORKSHOP: "Master Your Marketing Message." stpaul.score.org. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.