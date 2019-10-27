A small aircraft crashed late Sunday morning in the east metro, authorities said.
The scene is just off Hwy. 61 near County Road J, south of Hugo near a small airport, according to emergency dispatch audio.
At least two emergency vehicles were on the scene in some trees, a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera image showed.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please return to www.startribune.com for further details.
