A small aircraft crashed late Sunday morning in the east metro, authorities said.

The scene is just off Hwy. 61 near County Road J, south of Hugo near a small airport, according to emergency dispatch audio.

At least two emergency vehicles were on the scene in some trees, a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera image showed.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please return to www.startribune.com for further details.