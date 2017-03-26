– The Wild clinched a playoff berth while many people were sleeping in the wee hours of Sunday morning by virtue of the Los Angeles Kings losing.

Yes, when you’re fighting it the way the Wild’s fighting it and you can’t take care of your own business, you need a little help from friends. The New York Rangers played that role.

But still Sunday afternoon in the team’s final ever visit to Joe Louis Arena, it felt like the Wild was fighting for its playoff lives.

In a tight-checking game while the Wild tried to rid itself of the stench of a repugnant month, the Detroit Red Wings — the second-worst team in the East — stood in its way by rallying from a pair of one-goal deficits and eventually winning 3-2 in overtime.

Andreas Athanasiou scored the winning goal on a breakaway at 1:52 of the overtime after Jimmy Howard, large in the final minute of regulation, denied Erik Haula on a 2-on-1 with Zach Parise.

The loss was only the Wild’s 11th in 14 games (3-10-1) in March and 10th in the past 12 games (2-9-1). The Wild clinched its fifth consecutive playoff berth in the wee hours of Sunday morning by virtue of the ninth-place Los Angeles Kings losing, but the Wild’s last four losses are against non-playoff teams and five of its past six.

Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) scores on Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) in overtime during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Detroit. Detroit won 3-2.

The Wild finished 8-17-3 all-time at the Joe. The arena will host four more games for the Red Wings, who will miss the playoffs for the first time in 25 years. Next season, Detroit opens Little Caesars Arena about a mile away.

With the Wild leading 2-1, captain Mikko Koivu took a holding penalty with 45 seconds left in the second period. Tomas Tatar tied the score on the power play 55 seconds into the third period about 15 seconds after Eric Staal didn’t get the puck out of the zone.

Through the month of March, the Wild ranks 24th or worse in goals per game, goals against per game, power-play percentage and save percentage. About the only thing above average had been its penalty kill, ranking 11th in March.

But that’s consecutive games the Wild allowed a big power-play goal.

The tying goal came after defenseman Nate Prosser snapped a 1-1 tie at the 16:14 mark of the second period after Staal forced a turnover. Prosser directed a puck on net that was accidentally tipped past goalie Jimmy Howard by Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.

It was Prosser’s first goal since Feb. 14, 2015, snapping the second-longest goal drought in the NHL at 106 games (Brian Dumoulin, 146 games), according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It had actually been 183 Wild games since the oft-scratched defenseman last scored.

Prosser had himself one of his finest games of the season.

After Staal gave the Wild a 1-0 lead in the first period, Prosser helped ruin a Detroit scoring chance with a sure chance to tie when he got good body position and poked the puck out of harm’s way between two Red Wings.

In the second period with the score tied, Prosser covered up for defense partner Jonas Brodin, who fanned on a one-timer. Detroit sprung Andreas Athanasiou for a breakaway, but Prosser got a head start on the play because he read it perfectly, then muscled the very speedy and skilled forward off the puck without taking a penalty and without him getting a shot off.

The Wild had a strong start to the game and jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Staal’s team-leading 26th goal. Zach Parise sent Staal into the offensive zone ahead of the play, and it all began with Brodin making a quality save after the Red Wings actually won a faceoff at the other end of the rink.

But the Wild ruined the quality period in the waning moments and continued a trend lately of goals early and late in periods.

The Red Wings won 12 of 15 faceoffs in the first period, and none bigger than the one in the final seconds after Charlie Coyle iced the puck.

With 18.5 seconds left, Mike Green tied the score on a one-timer after Coyle was beaten cleanly on a draw. Lately, Coyle, a winger, has taken all the draws when it’s on his “strong side” — the right faceoff circle — instead of the natural centerman on the line, Staal.

This wasn’t the first time it doomed the Wild during this skid, although this was a puck Devan Dubnyk needed to stop.

In 13 games in March before Sunday’s game, the Wild ranked 28th in the NHL with a combined .888 save percentage.

Earlier in the same shift, Staal missed a golden opportunity when he fired over the net after intercepting the puck 25 feet in front of Howard.