It's hardly a big snow storm, but snow combined with temperatures at or just below freezing is all it takes to create slick conditions on metro area roads. In turn, that has led to scores of crashes and spin outs as the early Wednesday commute moves into its peak.

"Winter is showing its presence," said MnDOT spokesman Kevin Gutknecht. "Slow down, watch for slick spots. Avoid the crash."

Added the State Patrol:""Slow down and give yourself plenty of extra time this morning. And don't forget to buckle up and increase your following distance."

Crashes litter freeways and highways, with the most trouble in the north and west metro. At 7:45 a.m., this crash at and jam on eastbound I-694 near I-35W was leading to big delays.

Another tough spot is southbound I-494 in the vicinity of Baker Road in Minnetonka . Northbound I-494 also crawls along from Crosstown to Minnetonka Boulevard.

Over on Hwy. 7, the eastbound lanes at Louisiana Avenue have reopened after a crash forced authorities to close the highway. One lane was opened at 7:50 a.m.

On Hwy. 100, a semitrailer truck smashed into the center median wall on northbound Hwy. 100 at 70th Street in Edina. There's another wreck ahead near Benton Avenue.

In the east metro, three crashes and glare ice are hampering the drive on I-494 between 10th Street in Oakdale and Carver Avenue in Woodbury/Maplewood. One of them is this crash on southbound I-494 at Lake Road.