Breck junior Carly Beniek scored the first goal of the game in a fashion that was a common theme for her team.

"I got a rebound," Beniek said. "And we shot and got a rebound, which I think a lot of our goals came from rebounds, which helped us."

Beniek added another tally as part of the five-goal second period as second-seeded Breck (17-10-1) defeated Marshall 9-2 behind goals from six different players in a Class 1A quarterfinal Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

Beniek's first goal came 25 seconds into Breck's first power play. She fired a shot from the slot, leading to the rebound. Getting those one-time shots has been a season-long motivation, according to Mustangs coach Ronda Engelhardt.

"I whiffed on my one-timers in the beginning of the season, so we've been working on that," Beniek said.

Sophomore Olivia Mobley scored back-to-back goals for a 3-0 Breck lead. Gabby Billing scored with two seconds left in the second period and had three assists. Senior Luci McGlynn also scored a pair of goals for the Mustangs.

"We can count on all three lines to put the puck in the net," Engelhardt said.

The Mauch sisters, junior Sydney and senior Courtney, scored for Marshall (17-11) in the third. The Mustangs outshot the Tigers 54-15.

"Their [Breck's] communication was so effective with each other, that they just played so consistently with each other," Marshall coach Deanna Suby said. "That gave them the jump over us."

HEATHER RULE