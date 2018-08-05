The Gophers women's cross-country team named six captains Saturday for this coming season. Patty O'Brien and Paige Peschel will return to the position while Molly Eastman, Abby Lange, Elyse Prescott and Kelsey Sather will be first-year captains.

"It's kind-of a big captain group with six people, but I think they all bring something different to the table," coach Sarah Hopkins said.

The Gophers' intrasquad meet will be on Aug. 31 after the team spends six days in Ely, Minn., on a preseason training trip.

Etc.

• Noah Coates of Stillwater had one goal in Team USA's 6-5 loss Canada in the World Junior Summer Showcase in Kamloops, B.C. The Americans finish 5-2.

• Second baseman Zach Walters was 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored as the St. Paul Saints defeated the visiting Kansas City T-Bones 10-2. Eddie Medina pitched 6⅓ innings for the win; he allowed two runs on five hits. The Saints had 17 hits.

News Services