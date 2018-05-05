JOTTINGS

• Even with Jamal Crawford opting out of the final year of his contract, the Timberwolves are currently slated to pay nine players $109 million next season, which is already over the expected NBA salary cap. That’s before you consider that the team will try to match certain offers for forward Nemanja Bjelica while also trying to improve their wing play off the bench. The last time the Wolves were over the cap was in 2015-16, but that was by just $650,000. The luxury tax tab for next season could be well over $10 million.

• The Wolves’ public relations and marketing teams won gold in the entertainment category at the 2018 North America SABRE awards for branding, reputation and engagement.

• Vikings running back Latavius Murray really does a lot of charity work. He has already traveled to Haiti in the offseason with former Raiders teammate Derek Carr to spend time with children and locals and is now on an NFL-USO tour.

• NFL.com ranked the Vikings at No. 5 in the league following the draft, but they wrote that every team ranked from 1 to 10 looks to have a real shot at the Super Bowl this year.

• Twins infield prospect Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick last year, is dominating at Class A Cedar Rapids. He entered Saturday hitting .353 with a homer, 11 RBI, 11 runs and eight stolen bases in 17 games.

• Also at Cedar Rapids is outfielder Alex Kirilloff, the No. 15 overall pick in 2016. He spent last season rehabbing from Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery. He was hitting .276 with four homers, eight doubles and 23 RBI in 21 games.

• Former Gophers wideout Eric Decker continues to make the rounds as an NFL free agent. There’s no doubt the 31-year-old Decker, who played in all 16 games and helped the Titans reach the playoffs last year with 54 receptions for 563 yards, will get a deal soon.