JOTTINGS

• It may be that the Vikings’ only chance to win the NFC North is if they win every game the rest of the way. The Packers face just two tough teams in the 49ers on Sunday and at the Vikings in Week 16. But the Packers have a one-game lead and the tiebreaker based on their record within the division.

• Former Vikings assistant Pete Carroll took over as Seahawks head coach in 2010; since then Seattle is 5-0 against the Vikings, with three of those wins coming at home and two coming in Minnesota, including the 2016 playoff victory.

• Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is 4-0 against the Vikings with a 118.6 passer rating. He has thrown for 749 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception.

• Pro Football Focus says the Vikings’ main focus in the draft next year will be on interior defensive lineman. It notes that Linval Joseph, who recently had surgery, is having a down season by his standards.

• The Vikings have a number of key free agents next season, including: Everson Griffen, Trae Waynes, Anthony Harris, Dan Bailey, C.J. Ham, Jayron Kearse, Stephen Weatherly and Eric Wilson. Amazingly, the Vikings payroll for 2020 is already at $201 million, higher than their current payroll of $181 million.

• Vikings assistant head coach Gary Kubiak on Stefon Diggs putting up big numbers without Adam Thielen: “The fact that Adam’s been out and the way that Diggsy has played is even more credit to him. He has gotten doubled, you name it. People are trying to take him out of the football game.”

• The Vikings’ offensive line rankings after facing Denver, according to Pro Football Focus: Brian O’Neill (No. 20 in the NFL at tackle), Riley Reiff (No. 25 at tackle), Pat Elflein (No. 18 at guard), Josh Kline (No. 31 at guard) and Garrett Bradbury (No. 31 at center).