JOTTINGS

• The Gophers’ 2020 schedule includes difficult games against Michigan and Michigan State, but they don’t have to face Ohio State or Penn State.

• The Vikings still have to face the Chiefs (5-2), Cowboys (4-3), Seattle (5-2) and Green Bay (6-1). But they also get the Broncos, Lions, Chargers and Bears, who are a combined 9-16-1. The Packers still have Kansas City, Carolina (4-2), San Francisco (6-0), and the Vikings.

• Former Gophers linebacker and current New York Jet Blake Cashman set a career high with eight tackles against the Patriots on Monday night. His 34 tackles rank fourth among rookies in the NFL.

• Twins President Dave St. Peter said to look for improved Wi-Fi, more field netting, revised concessions and a makeover of the suite level at Target Field for 2020. ... Twins bench coach Derek Shelton had a second interview with the Mets last week to replace manager Mickey Callaway.

• Former Twins in the World Series: Fernando Rodney, Kurt Suzuki and Brian Dozier with the Nationals and Ryan Pressly with the Astros. Dozier hit only .238 with Washington this season.

• Former Gophers standout Amir Coffey made the Clippers’ final roster but is on a two-way deal and will most likely start the season in Ontario with the G League team.

• Checking on former Wolves, Tyus Jones is averaging 9.5 points, five assists and two rebounds through two games with Memphis, Derrick Rose is averaging 22.5 points and six assists through two games with Detroit, and Dario Saric is averaging 6.5 points and six rebounds through two games with Phoenix.

• The Vikings are tied for the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to BetOnline. They trail the Patriots, Saints, Packers, 49ers and Chiefs, their opponent next week.