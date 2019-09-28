JOTTINGS

• The Twins had the second-largest attendance increase in Major League Baseball in 2019, trailing only the Phillies. They gained 334,955 fans compared to their 2018 totals, a difference of 4,135 fans per game. They finished the season with 2,294,152 fans, the 10th-highest total in franchise history.

• Vikings DE Everson Griffen on Bears defensive end Khalil Mack: “He’s a freak. He’s quick, he’s fast, and you know he really doesn’t use a lot of moves. People think to be a great sack master like he is or something that you have to have multiple moves. You stick to that move that is good for you, then you have a counter. That’s what he does best.”

• Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranks the Vikings 12th, writing, “They can run it and play good defense. That’s the Mike Zimmer way. But they have to get more from their passing game.”

• Pro Football Focus ranks Kirk Cousins 25th in its quarterback ratings, second to last in the NFL for qualified QBs. In last place is former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum. “It’s been a disastrous start for Cousins, who is tied for the highest percentage of turnover-worthy plays in the league [6.3%],” PFF said.

• Pro Football Focus had three Vikings on its All-NFL team for Week 3: running back Dalvin Cook, tight end Irv Smith Jr. and kicker Dan Bailey.

• Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky went 2-0 against the Vikings last year despite throwing for just 328 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

• It’s strange that the Gophers can rank 32nd when it comes to their 2020 football recruiting class but rank only eighth in the Big Ten.

• Wisconsin men’s basketball has the fifth-best recruiting class for 2020, according to 247 Sports. The Badgers trail only Kentucky, Duke, Virginia and Xavier. Their highest-ranked recruit is Ben Carlson out of East Ridge at No. 82.