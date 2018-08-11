JOTTINGS

• Gophers coach P.J. Fleck is excited about the new NCAA football redshirt rule because injured running back Shannon Brooks could play the final four games of the 2018 season and not lose a year of eligibility. Brooks rushed for 1,359 yards his first two seasons when he was healthy.

• Trevor Hildenberger in his first 36 outings had a 2.06 ERA in 39⅓ innings but struggled since. Going into the Detroit series, he had a 10.26 ERA over 16⅔ innings. And fellow Twins reliever Addison Reed normally could be a logical choice to replace Fernando Rodney as closer, but Reed was having the worst year of his career at 1-6 with a 4.74 ERA.

• The Twins have drawn 1,358,190 fans in 2018 compared to 1,413,167 in 2017 through 57 home games. They ranked 21st in the majors in total attendance, ahead of Detroit, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, the White Sox, Oakland, Tampa Bay and Miami. They rank 15th in percentage of seats sold at 63.7.

• Some say baseball is losing popularity, but Twins president Dave St. Peter said that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred reported youth activity is growing. “Those numbers actually are up across the country,” St. Peter said.

• A while ago, Richard Hurt talked about his basketball-playing sons, the Gophers’ Michael and Rochester John Marshall standout Matthew, saying, “Michael’s dream was to play for the University of Minnesota. Matthew’s dream is to play professionally and play for a long time.”

• The Westgate in Las Vegas puts the Timberwolves’ victory total for the 2018-19 NBA season at 44.5, No. 8 in the Western Conference. The Wild ranks 13th in Stanley Cup odds for 2018-19.

• Timberwolves and Star Tribune owner Glen Taylor, a minority owner of Minnesota United, said team CEO Chris Wright had this attendance update: “When I talk to him, so much of it is based on the new stadium, and once we get into the new stadium, he’s said it will be sold out.”