Reunited in New York but with different teams, Pat Shurmur has a piece of advice for the NFL about Teddy Bridgewater.

"Don't sleep on Teddy," the New York Giants coach said of the Jets quarterback, who his team is scheduled to face in a preseason game Friday, "because I think he's got it in him."

Now, take that with a big ol' grain of salt. Shurmur coached Bridgewater as a member of the Vikings coaching staff for two seasons and revealed he was "just a few feet from him" when Bridgewater suffered his career-threatening leg injury in 2016.

But it also doesn't mean he's wrong.

"I did peek at their game, and it appears to me like he's playing pretty well," Shurmur said of the Jets and Bridgewater. The 26-year-old is 17-for-23 for 212 yards, two touchdowns and an interception over two preseason games. "I'm thrilled for whatever success he's having."

MIKE NELSON