As if participating in democracy wasn’t a good enough reason to vote today, here’s one more: Some Twin Cities restaurants are offering freebies to folks who show their “I Voted” sticker. And even to those who don’t. While the sticker will make you look super cool, most places will give you the deal just for asking.

Birch’s on the Lake (1310 Wayzata Blvd. Long Lake, 952-473-7373), Birch’s Lowertown (289 5th St. E., St. Paul, 651-432-4677)

Buy one beer, get one free.

Corner Coffee (multiple locations)

Get a free 8-ounce coffee for showing your sticker.

El Burrito (4820 Chicago Av. S., Minneapolis, 612-286-8089; 175 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul, 651-227-2192)

Get two tacos for $5 and 2-for-1 Mexican beer by showing this tweet.

Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea (120 3rd Av. N., Minneapolis, 612-333-9165)

Get 10 percent off your bill by showing your sticker.

Gianni’s Steakhouse (635 Lake St. E., Wayzata, 952-404-1100)

Get $3 off any Champagne, or enjoy an $8 Champagne cocktail.

Glam Doll Donuts (2605 Nicollet Av., Minneapolis, 612-345-7064; 519 Central Av. NE., Minneapolis, 612-223-8071)

Get a free Darling doughnut by showing your sticker, or add a $1 “Votenut” to a box of doughnuts.

InterContinental MSP Hotel (5005 Glumack Dr., Minneapolis)

Both La Voya French Brasserie and Bradstreet Craftshouse, inside the new InterContinental at the airport, are offering 10 percent off your check.

The Lexington (1096 Grand Ave, St. Paul, 651-289-4990)

Buy one beer, glass of wine or cocktail, get one free.

Meyvn (901 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-315-4608)

Buy a bagel, get a free coffee.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop (multiple locations)

Just ask for a free cookie.

Shake Shack (Mall of America, 952-466-6056; 6603 France Av. S., Edina, 612-389-1151)

Get free fries with any purchase when showing your sticker or entering the code “ivoted” on the Shack App.

Smack Shack (603 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis, 612-259-7288)

Get a complimentary Patriotic Punch.

Spyhouse Coffee (multiple locations)

Get a free 10-ounce drip coffee.