There are plenty of reasons to get out and shop (and brunch) at area farmers markets, without having to bundle up. Many indoor winter markets continue into 2020.

Bloomington Farmers Market, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road (Bloomington Civic Plaza), Bloomington, bloomingtonmn.gov. Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.

Fulton Farmers Market, Kingfield Farmers Market and Nokomis Farmers Market, 6010 Lyndale Av. S. (Bachman’s), Mpls., neighborhoodrootsmn.org. Saturday 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Linden Hills Farmers Market, 6024 Penn Av. S. (Wagner’s Garden Center), Mpls., lindenhillsfarmermarket.org. Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 22.

Maple Grove Farmers Market, 12951 Weaver Lake Road (Maple Grove Community Center), maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Thursdays 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19, and Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Mill City Farmers Market, 704 S. 2nd St. (Mill City Museum), Mpls., mill cityfarmersmarket.org. Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 16, Nov. 23, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market, 711 15th Av. NE. (Chowgirls @ Solar Arts), Mpls., northeastmarket.org. Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.

St. Paul Farmers Market, 289 E. 5th St. (Octo Fishbar), St. Paul, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.