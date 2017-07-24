A string of overnight shootings, two involving multiple victims, left at least six people wounded on Minneapolis’ North Side over the weekend, according to police reports.

The shootings occurred between midnight Friday and Monday morning, involving victims ranging in age from 17 to 32, the reports said. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

An ambulance was struck by errant gunfire early Monday while responding to a low-level medical call just south of Loring Park, officials said.

In the most recent incident, about 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of N. Knox Avenue, patrol officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found a 32-year-old gunshot victim, police said. The victim was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No suspect information was available.

About two hours earlier, a bullet went through the windshield of an ambulance heading to a medical without using sirens or flashing lights. The incident happened near where Hennepin Avenue S. meets S. Lyndale and Groveland avenues, according to officials.

One of the paramedics was treated for minor injuries from flying shards of glass, but later returned to duty, officials said.

Another shooting happened around midnight Saturday in the vicinity of 35th and Penn avenues N.

Gunfire hit a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man standing near a bus stop, according to police and scanner reports. The female victim was shot in the arm, while the man was hit in the leg, according to scanner traffic. Both victims were treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Shortly after midnight Friday, an 18-year-old man was shot in the lower leg by an unidentified suspect “for an unknown reason” in the 2200 block of N. Russell Avenue, police said.

About 15 minutes later, two men — ages 22 and 23 — were driving in a car along N. Dupont Avenue, when a gunman in another vehicle shot at them, wounded both, before fleeing eastbound.

A photo of the bullet-riddled vehicle taken by a bystander and later posted on Facebook showed its driver’s side door riddled with bullet holes and covered with blood.