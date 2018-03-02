Minnesota's sheriffs are demanding legal action against the Department of Human Services (DHS), saying the agency is jeopardizing the health of dozens of mentally ill jail inmates by not admitting them to state-operated treatment facilities.

The Minnesota Sheriffs' Association said this week it has documented at least 60 cases since 2015 in which DHS and its staff have failed to comply with a state law that requires inmates to be transferred to a state psychiatric facility within 48 hours after being committed as mentally ill by a state judge.

The violations should be considered crimes, and state officials who refuse to admit inmates should be prosecuted, the association said in a letter to the Minnesota attorney general's office.

"It is time for law enforcement and prosecution to take action to enforce the laws of the State of Minnesota that are regretfully being ignored to the peril of public safety, safety of sheriff staff and harmful to those in jail with severe mental illness," the letter said.

The letter is likely to escalate a long-simmering feud between county sheriffs and DHS over how to accommodate a growing number of jail inmates with serious mental illnesses. As many as one-fourth of county jail inmates across Minnesota suffer from a diagnosed mental illness — hundreds of people on any given day — yet county jails are generally ill-equipped to offer care, provide medications or keep them safe.

The situation was exacerbated by a 2013 law that requires the state to find a psychiatric bed within 48 hours for anyone in a jail who is determined by a judge to be mentally ill. The statute, known as the "48-hour law," was meant to reduce the number of inmates sitting in jail without mental health treatment.

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said DHS officials should be held in contempt of court for failing to admit an inmate held for 14 days after he was committed as mentally ill to a state psychiatric facility.

State officials have said repeatedly they can't comply with the law because of a shortage of state psychiatric beds and an increase in commitments from jails. DHS officials did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

In a case pending in court, a 26-year-old man with schizophrenia was held for 14 days in a county jail after he was committed by a judge for treatment at a state facility. The inmate, Isiah Malik White, suffered from paranoid delusions and prolonged bouts of auditory hallucinations, at times believing that the television was speaking to him, according to court records. During his time in custody, the man repeatedly threatened to assault and kill jail staff.

Hennepin County deputies attempted to transport White to the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter on Feb. 18, but were told that a bed was not available. In a letter to the court, acting Commissioner Chuck Johnson said the hospital was unable to admit White because the hospital was operating at full capacity due to an influx of court-ordered admissions, according to court documents.

White was finally admitted to the Minnesota Security Hospital on Thursday, but went two weeks without being evaluated for his mental illness, said his attorney, Douglas McGuire. The inmate was given doses of the antipsychotic drug Haldol, but that was to control his aggression and did not address his other symptoms, McGuire said.

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said that top DHS officials, including the acting Human Services commissioner, should be held in contempt of court for "failing to uphold their duty" under state law to admit the patient to a treatment facility within 48 hours. "These people are withering away and suffering in jail for no good reason," Stanek said. "I don't believe anyone should be allowed to disobey a court order or a state law."

The delays in admissions to state psychiatric facilities are affecting county jails across Minnesota, stretching from the southwest corner of the state to the Iron Range, said William Hutton, executive director of the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association, which surveyed its members on the issue earlier this year. In one recent case in Blue Earth County, a man was held for 29 days after he was committed to a state psychiatric facility. Another inmate in northern Beltrami County was held for 21 days.

In many of these cases, inmates have lashed out at staff and other inmates, forcing jails to take extra security measures, Hutton said. "These individuals are decompensating right in front of our corrections officers," he said. "These jails are absolutely and unequivocally not where we want to treat inmates with mental illness."

