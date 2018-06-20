MELROSE, MINN. — A teenager has admitted to setting ablaze a 120-year-old Catholic church in Melrose more than two years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect, who was 13 years old at the time of the fire, is now charged in juvenile court in Stearns County with first-degree arson, according to Sheriff Don Gudmundson. Authorities are not releasing the youth’s identity, given his juvenile status.

The March 2016 arson set off a rift between the St. Cloud diocese and parishioners of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in this largely German Catholic community of 3,600 about 100 miles northwest of the Twin Cities. The diocese wants to replace the church with a $12 million building.

Some parishioners sued to keep the diocese from razing the church. That case remains pending and the building remains standing, said Erik Hansen, the plaintiffs’ attorney.

In a statement announcing the charge, Gudmundson said, “Any unsolved crime produces a sense of unease in communities. ... I know the arson of the church has left an indelible mark on the entire area. ... It is our hope that this will be a positive step in putting the community at ease along with healing for the congregation of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.”

Early this year, sheriff’s investigators reviewed the case and numerous people were interviewed again, Gudmundson said. Two weeks ago, the teen confessed to authorities. The sheriff did not disclose a motive.

As for the effort to save the church, Hansen said the Diocese of St. Cloud “has made it clear that it has no willingness to compromise ... They are still seeking to go ahead with demolition.”

A statement Wednesday from Bishop Donald Kettler expressed gratitude for law enforcement’s efforts to solve the case, but also wove in that restoration of the church is not in the cards.

“I and the people of our diocese have been praying for the Melrose community since the time of the fire,” Kettler wrote, “and we will continue to offer whatever support they need as they work to build a new church and plan for the future.”

The parishioners group has said restoration would cost less than half that. The flames consumed the church’s wooden altar but otherwise left standing its stout brick walls and distinctive twin steeples.

Kettler had told a parishioner earlier that he needed to replace the damaged St. Mary’s according to church rules that call for a more modern architectural style. In it, Kettler says liturgical codes created by the Second Vatican Council of the 1960s require a more modern layout than the churches built a century ago.

Parishioner Micki Lovelace, speaking on behalf of the Friends to Restore St. Mary’s Church, said Wednesday that 30 to 40 of her fellow worshipers continue to actively support the group’s push for restoration.

Mass has been relocated to the parish school gym. However, she said, some parishioners have turned to other churches or have stopped attending altogether.

“I don’t go,” Lovelace said. “I want my church back.”