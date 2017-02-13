Adele did it again at the Grammys.

She flubbed a vocal performance Sunday in Los Angeles, just as she had done a year ago. But then she swept the top three awards — album, song and record of the year — becoming the first artist ever to sweep those categories twice.

In a teary speech, Adele wanted to hand her album-of-the-year trophy for “25” to Beyoncé for “Lemonade.”

“My idol is Queen Bey,” she proclaimed. “You move my soul every single day. I can’t possibly accept this. The ‘Lemonade’ album is so monumental and so well-thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring. ... We [expletive] adore you, you are our light.”

It ended a night that began with Adele in a solo spotlight, singing “Hello,” the single that won both for top song and record. Adding to the 2012 sweep for her previous album, “21,” she left with five trophies, bringing her career total to 15, with only three albums to her name.

A rock icon who said goodbye last year, David Bowie, also was recognized with five trophies Sunday. He’d won only one Grammy in his lifetime and that was for a video. On Sunday, he won best rock song (“Blackstar”) and best alternative album (“Blackstar”), among others.

Adele waved to the audience as she opened the 59th annual Grammy Awards with her song “Hello” Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Host with the most: In less than five minutes, James Corden made Grammy viewers forget about LL Cool J, the host of the previous five Grammys. Corden made an unforgettable entrance — taking two pratfalls as he descended a staircase. After trying to dance with only one shoe on, he dismissed his phalanx of backup dancers. Then, with a smile as wide as his waistline, he did a rap number about what to expect on the night’s Grammys.

Briefs or boxers? Twenty-One Pilots didn’t want to waste their first time on the Grammy podium. After their name was announced for best pop group performance, Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph both took off their tuxedo pants in the audience. Then Joseph explained that a few years ago they were watching the Grammys at home in Columbus, Ohio, in their underwear. They vowed that if they ever won a Grammy, they’d accept in skivvies. “I want you watching at home to know you could be next,” Joseph said. “Anyone from anywhere can do anything.”

Corden proved that a moment later, emerging sans pants.

Just like starting over: Adele produced a Grammy moment, but one that neither she nor the Recording Academy is likely to be proud of. About a minute and a half into her George Michael tribute, “Fastlove,” she stopped. “I can’t do it again like last year,” she proclaimed referring to vocal problems in 2016. “I can’t mess this up for him.” She seemed to be in a lower key than the accompanying orchestra. After mouthing an expletive, she insisted on starting over. And she then delivered the heartfelt, string-laden ballad with enough emotion to leave Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and even Adele herself in tears.

Take a chance on him: Chance the Rapper made Grammy history by having the first-streaming only album to win an award. His “Coloring Book” was named best rap album; he also was awarded best new artist. And he gave a stirring performance, teaming up with gospel stars Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann.

Queen for a Bey: Looking like an exotic empress, Beyoncé did a four-minute video-and-fashion introduction before singing a medley of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.” Depending on your taste, it could have been a highlight or lowlight.

Seizing the mic: Metallica experienced microphone difficulties during its collaboration with Lady Gaga on a fiery, frenetic “Moth into Flame.” Metallica singer James Hetfield’s mic wasn’t working so he ended up sharing a mic with Gaga, who looked right at home wearing a Metallica crop top and swinging her hair to the rattling rhythms.

Music matters: Several artists delivered political statements. None was more outspoken than A Tribe Called Quest teaming with Busta Rhymes, who called out “President Agent Orange” for perpetuating evil in the United States. Several backup dancers dressed as refugees kicked apart an artificial and symbolic wall.

Dawn is gone: When Vince Gill won for best American roots song for “Kid Sister,” he sang the praises of the woman who inspired the song, Dawn Sears, a native of East Grand Forks, Minn. He started writing the song the night she died. “She was the engineer of the Time Jumpers,” he said of his side project. “She was the lead singer. And she spent 25 years as a harmony singer in my band. I wish you all had a chance to hear the voice of Dawn Sears. She was one of the best voices you’ll hear in your life.”

Beautiful tragedy: When Joey + Rory won for best roots gospel album, “Hymns,” Rory Feek declared this prize, his duo’s first, is “as beautiful as a tragic story could be.” Then he told the tale of how his late wife, Joey, recorded the album’s vocals in hotel rooms while traveling to treatments for stage 4 cancer. When they watched the Grammys last year, Joey made her husband promise that he’d go to the Grammys if they were nominated. And she said, “If we win, I’ll know before you will.”

Fox hole: Best-comedy-album winner Patton Oswalt turned his backstage press conference into a stand-up act. He was at his best when a reporter from Fox News Radio introduced herself to ask a question. “What’s Trump doing?” Oswalt inquired before the reporter could speak. “Is he getting enough sleep? How’s Mordor?” When she finally asked about Hollywood getting ignored by Washington, he fired back about Hollywood putting two “former reality TV stars” — Trump and Reagan — in the White House.

Don’t text while karaoke-ing: Speaking of comedy, Corden reprised his “Carpool Karaoke” bit from his “Late Late Show” with a cardboard cutout of a car in which Jennifer Lopez, Neil Diamond, John Legend, Keith Urban, Faith Hill and others, including Jay-Z and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy, sang “Sweet Caroline.” Cute but not exactly Grammy worthy.

Music makes strange bedfellows: Megadeth grabbed its first Grammy, for metal performance, after 12 nominations. Leader Dave Mustaine said his buddy, new age star Kenny G, didn’t win until his 21st nomination. “I guess that has to do with him playing clarinet,” the screaming guitarist said. Dude, Kenny plays a soprano saxophone.

Off the wall: There was huge applause for Paris Jackson, Michael’s daughter, when she took the stage to introduce the Weeknd’s performance. She declared: “We could use this kind of excitement at the pipeline protest.” She praised how beautiful Grammy-goers looked, especially Beyoncé. Ah, show-biz kids.





















