Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, appearing on WCCO Radio on Sunday morning, said he's not sure yet of the extent of running back Rodney Smith's left leg injury suffered early in Saturday night's 21-14 victory over Fresno State.

"We'll find out a little bit more today and this afternoon as a lot of the imaging comes back,'' Fleck said. "I'll keep everybody informed. Everybody is thinking about Rodney and cares about Rodney deeply.''

Though he didn't give specifics about Smith's injury, Fleck did add: "A lot of people are going to have to step in and step up with the injury to Rodney. It's going to be even more of a complete team effort.''

Smith, who has more than 4,000 all-purpose yards in his career, was injured on the third play from scrimmage Saturday. He caught a screen pass and gained 11 yards for a first down but stayed on the turf in pain. Trainers helped him to the sideline, and he watched the second half in a warm-up suit.

True freshman Bryce Williams replaced Smith as the primary running back and rushed 25 times for 87 yards, including four consecutive carries for 25 yards on the Gophers' winning drive in the fourth quarter. "Bryce Williams, as the game went on, got better and better and better,'' Fleck said Sunday.

Redshirt freshman Mohamed Ibrahim was Smith's backup in the season opener but suffered a left leg injury late in that game. He dressed Saturday but did not play. Fleck indicated he's hopeful that Ibrahim will return for Saturday's game against Miami (Ohio).

RANDY JOHNSON