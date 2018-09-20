The Twin Cities and much of east central, south central and southeastern Minnesota are under the threat of severe weather Thursday with heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes possible.

The National Weather Service has placed cities such as Mankato, Albert Lea, Rochester, Red Wing and the Twin Cities under an enhanced risk for severe weather, with the greatest chance for wild weather coming between 3 and 9 p.m. from southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

“Make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings,” the weather service said.

Cities such as Mason City, Iowa, La Crosse, Wis. and Eau Claire, Wis., are also included in the enhanced risk area.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for cities such as Marshall, Willmar, St. Cloud and Hinckley, while a slight risk exists for cities such as Worthington, St. Michael and Hayward, Wis.

Rain is likely to fall most of Thursday across the southern third of Minnesota with up to 3 inches possible in the metro area before precipitation wraps up Friday.

A flash flood watch was in effect Thursday morning in eight southwestern Minnesota counties along with the northern third of Iowa, the weather service said.

Clouds and storms are expected to clear out Friday with clear skies and cool temperatures. After a windy high of 56 degrees on Friday, the sun will stay out Saturday with a high of 64 degrees, and on Sunday with a high of 70 degrees.

The next chance of rain comes Monday, along with a high of 71 degrees, the weather service said.