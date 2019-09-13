When is too much — too much? When it comes to decor, homeowners may not know when to hold back or tone it down.

To help ensure a successful decor outcome that will stand the test of time while still allowing for individuality, avoid these seven things.

1. Colored cabinetry: While blue or orange may look good in your space, overly personal colors may become outdated.

2. Pedestal sinks: While they are space-savers, they provide little to no storage.

3. Furniture by the set: Typically purchasing a full set or furniture suite is too much furniture for many spaces.

4. Too much wallpaper: Wallpaper has made a comeback and works well — in moderation. If you’re looking for a way to use wallpaper in a more portable way, consider wrapping boards with wallpaper and creating a screen or wall hanging.

Wallpaper can be placed on a portable screen, as opposed to directly on a wall.

5. Shimmer and shine: Muted colors tend to work well together and best when used in abundance. Too much bling can overwhelm.

6. Too many personalized collections and mementos: While you can enjoy and display your favorite things and souvenirs, it is likely best to do it in moderation.

7. Too much glass: While glass opens up a room and helps make a space feel larger, it is best to mix glass pieces with more opaque ones.





