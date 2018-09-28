Northeast Minneapolis will soon get a new park with direct access to the Mississippi River.

The city’s Park Board is selling part of its riverfront land to Graco Minnesota Inc., and in exchange the manufacturing company will donate $5 million to develop the former Scherer Bros. Lumber site as parkland.

Graco Park, which is what the former lumberyard will be called, is expected to open to the public by 2022, according to the recently announced agreement between the two agencies.

“This agreement with Graco allows the Park Board to build a world-class park that will return much-needed green space along the river for everyone while also preserving the city’s ability to retain and attract jobs,” Park Board President Brad Bourn said in a prepared statement announcing the end of the yearslong legal proceedings over the site.

The Park Board agreed to sell 2.2 acres of a portion of what has been called Parcel D, a 3.55-acre of undeveloped land located upstream from the Plymouth Avenue Bridge on the east bank of the river, to Graco for $1.1 million.

Graco agreed to donate the contested “trail easement” on the river side of its plant, thus ending legal proceedings over the related land-condemnation case. Graco and its foundation also agreed to help develop the park and the rest of Parcel D for park amenities — restrooms and concessions.

Oct. 3: Park Board’s Administration and Finance committee will vote Oct. 17: If approved in committee, the full board will vote End of 2018: Agreements finalized 2019: Community engagement, final design, engineering and permitting for the park 2020-2021: Construction 2022: Graco Park opens to the public

In purchasing a piece of the parkland, Graco affirmed its headquarters’ commitment to the 800-employee campus, which includes manufacturing, research and administrative functions.

Years ago, the company wanted to develop part of that Scherer site as its new corporate headquarters. However, it currently has no immediate plans to build any new facilities on proposed expanded campus.

“We are extremely pleased to assist financially in the development of this beautiful park to be enjoyed by all community stakeholders, including Graco employees,” Graco CEO Pat McHale said in a statement. “This agreement is an outstanding example of public and private cooperation, and we thank both the Park Board and the city for their constructive work to achieve this result.”

Mayor Jacob Frey, who hosted a pivotal June meeting among Bourn, McHale and other officials in his office in June, hailed the agreement as an opportunity to deliver the park years earlier than it would have taken without the Graco contribution.

“We saw an opportunity to take a tumultuous relationship and bring it into the sun a bit,” said Frey, who represented northeast Minneapolis on the City Council before he became mayor last year. “It will be a beautiful park, done a half-generation earlier because of the settlement of the easements and the Graco investment. Those funds would have had to come from somewhere else.

“My role was bringing people to each side, bringing them to the table and pushing for a strong, mutually beneficial agreement.”

Beginning of regional park

Graco Park has been nearly a decade in the making and will open sooner than previously expected.

Before park officials bought the 11-acre Scherer site in 2010 for $7.7 million, Graco agreed to give an easement for a small piece of land in a 2000 development deal with the city. But that never happened.

Parcel D was always supposed to be developed, but the project stalled in 2015 when the board rejected Graco’s plan and no other developers came forward.

But recently, the Park Board and Graco realized they both wanted very similar things.

Graco, with revenue of about $1.5 billion, is a global manufacturer of fluid-handling equipment, from grease guns to paint-sprayers and tomato-paste spreaders, that was founded in the 1920s by the two Gray brothers who invented an air-powered grease gun that allowed them to lubricate vehicles on cold winter days.

Their total contribution is about $10.6 million, which includes the donation, flood protection, and release of the condemnation claim.

The proposed Graco Park and the other agreements still needs to be approved at the Oct. 3 Park Board committee meeting.

If approved, it will go to the full board for the vote.

The new park would be the beginning and crucial piece to Above the Falls Regional Park, which would extend from the Plymouth Avenue Bridge up the Mississippi River to city limits.