7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3M Arena at Mariucci • TV: FSN Plus both days. Radio: 103.5-FM, 1130-AM

Gophers out to reverse trend vs. Nittany Lions

Gophers: Minnesota (4-4-2) broke out of a four-game winless streak by taking five of a possible six points in a series at Michigan last weekend. The Gophers got stellar goaltending from Jack LaFontaine and Jared Moe, who combined to stop 71 of 73 shots vs. the Wolverines. The Gophers have lost seven of the past eight in the series against Penn State, giving up an average of 4.9 goals per game.

Nittany Lions: Eighth-ranked Penn State (7-2) is venturing away from Happy Valley for the first time this season. The Nittany Lions are coming off a split against Michigan State, dropping the opener 2-0 before rebounding for a 6-4 win. Led by Nate Sucese (4-10—14) and Brandon Biro (5-7—12), Penn State is averaging 4.22 goals per game, which ranks second nationally behind North Dakota’s 4.33 among teams that have played eight or more games. Goalie Peyton Jones is 7-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average and .937 save percentage.

Randy Johnson