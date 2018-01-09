Thomas R. Duvall, a serial rapist who has spent the past 30 years locked up for a series of violent rapes of teenage girls in the 1970s and 1980s, has been approved for conditional release from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP).

In a decision Monday, a panel of state judges approved Duvall's petition for provisional discharge, ruling that his progress in treatment outweighs his "fearful diagnosis" as a sexual sadist.

"[Duvall] cannot change his past offense history, but he is committed to change in the present and future," the panel wrote.

Duvall, 62, sparked a political firestorm four years ago when staff from MSOP recommended him for a conditional discharge after years in detention. Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson and others argued that Duvall was still a danger to the public; Gov. Mark Dayton intervened and Duvall eventually withdrew his petition.

In a four-day trial last April, therapists and others at the MSOP depicted Duvall as a reformed man who was contrite about his violent history and ready for a return to the community.

In one particularly brutal assault in 1987, Duvall bound a teenage girl from Brooklyn Park with an electrical cord and raped her repeatedly over several hours while hitting her with a hammer. Duvall was convicted on three separate occasions of sexually assaulting teenage girls — each time shortly after he was released from prison.

Under a provisional discharge plan, Duvall will live under intense surveillance in a facility operated by Zumbro House, which provides community housing to sex offenders and others with behavioral problems. He will live under 24-hour supervision, GPS monitoring, and will not be allowed to leave his residence unless accompanied by MSOP staff.

Over the past two years, the MSOP and state judicial panels have shown more leniency toward committed sex offenders, moving an unprecedented number of offenders toward release. The program, which confines about 720 offenders at treatment centers in Moos Lake and St. Peter, has been under pressure from the federal courts to demonstrate that it runs a viable treatment program and that it's not a de facto life sentence.