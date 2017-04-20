In unusually explicit testimony Thursday, serial rapist Thomas Duvall described his long and violent past while admitting that he still has sexual fantasies about teenage girls that he assaulted more than three decades ago.

At the same time, Duvall, 61, displayed bursts of emotion and remorse in the courtroom, insisting that he is capable of managing his sexual impulses after years in treatment and is prepared to move into a supervised home in the community.

"I have paved my own road to where I am today," said Duvall, occasionally wiping tears from his eyes. "I have no more excuses in life."

His remarkable testimony shed new light on the extremely brutal nature of Duvall's past crimes, while providing a view of the steep challenges that sex offenders face when seeking when seeking even conditional release from Minnesota's sex offender program. In this case, Duvall's candidness about his past crimes and inner thoughts have been used as ammunition against him during a contentious, four-day trial before a state Supreme Court panel.

Attorneys for the state and Hennepin County, which oppose Duvall's release, have focused on the content Duvall's personal journals, or "fantasy logs," which he was encouraged to maintain as part of his treatment at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP).

The logs contain more than 500 pages of Duvall's inner thoughts and feelings, stretching from 2014 to 2017, in which he describes sexual fantasies about teenage girls, female body parts, and past victims. The logs also show that Duvall has continued to masturbate to "deviant themes," a state administrator testified Thursday.

This marks the second time that Duvall's personal journals have been used against him in court, and it highlights a paradox of Minnesota's program for civil commitment of sex offenders who have completed their prison terms. On the one hand, offenders are encouraged to be honest about their sexual thoughts as part of their treatment, and cannot progress through the MSOP without such transparency. But such information can be used against them in court if they petition for release.

"This is just one more example of the convoluted nature of Minnesota's program, and why it's almost impossible to get out" of the MSOP, said Warren Maas, president of the Minnesota Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers, in an interview.

Lawyers have also challenged Duvall's honesty with treatment professionals, pointing out that he has registered a "deception" reaction on five of six polygraph exams since 2014. As recently as March 13, Duvall failed a polygraph test in which he was asked about masturbating to deviant sexual thoughts.

"Would you agree that it continues to be a concern that he cannot pass a polygraph?" asked Assistant Hennepin County attorney Theresa Couri during cross-examination of a state official Thursday.

The state has been under increased pressure, from the federal courts and a lawsuit, to demonstrate that it operates an actual treatment program with measurable results and not internment facilities designed to punish. Over the past two years, the program has approved about a dozen offenders for conditional release into the community, compared with just three in the program's previous 20-year history.

Twitter: @chrisserres