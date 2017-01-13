WASHINGTON -- Both Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken said Friday they will not support their Republican colleague Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general.

"His record and views on critical issues of justice including the Violence Against Women Act, immigration, voting rights and freedom of the press have led me to conclude that I cannot support his nomination," Klobuchar said in a statement to the Star Tribune today. "The 2013 reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act was supported by the vast majority of senators as well as every Democratic and Republican woman senator ... Sen. Sessions voted against it."

In a statement, Franken said the AG must be committed to protecting "the rights of all Americans, especially those most vulnerable to discrimination."

"I do not think he is the best man for the job. I cannot vote for an attorney general who is not fully committed to equal justice for the LGBT community, minorities, immigrants and women and Sen. Sessions' answers failed to reassure me that he will be an attorney general for all Americans."

Both senators are members of the Judiciary Committee, which held two days of hearings on Sessions' nomination this week.

Because cabinet nominees only require a simple majority to get approval, Franken and Klobuchar's no votes are not likely to affect the outcome since Republicans hold a slight majority in the U.S. Senate.