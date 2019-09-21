A stingy St. Agnes defense didn't faze Concordia Academy senior Cal Johnson.

The running back and defensive back rushed for 119 yards on 23 carries, and he intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter. The latter set up a game-winning 15-yard touchdown run by senior Jake Kato as Concordia Academy (4-0) edged its Twin Cities Metro Rivers subdistrict rival 9-7 Friday at Hamline University.

"I took my drop steps, and all of a sudden I see the ball coming at me, so I dove for the ball," said Johnson, who also plays for the Beacons' baseball team and hopes to play in college. "My baseball skills [worked] where I kind of blocked it and just caught it."

Johnson had broken loose for a 54-yard run in a scoreless first half after St. Agnes, unable to score on a fourth-down play, had pinned the Beacons near the goal line.

Aggies sophomore running back John Patros ignited that previous drive with a 45-yard run to the Beacons 7-yard line. St. Agnes (3-1) failed to score on two possessions inside the 20 in the first half.

"My fullback blocked well. My line is amazing," Patros said of the run. "Could have made the touchdown, but I slowed up at the end, which is all my fault, but credit to my O-line."

MATTHEW DAVIS