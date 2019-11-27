Renderings by ESG Architecture & Design

Developer United Properties wants to build a 186-unit senior apartment complex and hotel next to the Carlson Towers offices in Minnetonka.

United Properties has proposed to build a six-story apartment development for residents ages 55 and older on a grassy area west of the Carlson Towers on Carlson Parkway near Interstate 394. According to documents submitted to the city made available Wednesday, the project has been preliminarily named the Pointe.

Construction of the apartments was anticipated to begin in 2020 and proposed to be completed by 2022. The second stage of the Pointe project would consist of a four- or five-story hotel with up to 140 rooms that would be built on the southern half of the property. A lawn area with amenities like pickle ball and bocce courts would separate the two buildings.

A United Properties spokeswoman declined to comment on the proposed project. The Minnetonka planning commission is scheduled to discuss the concept plan at its Dec. 5 meeting.

The nine-acre property is owned by Winnipeg-based Artis REIT, which had earlier planned to build a 14-story office tower with Ryan Cos. on the site.

A residential development within the office campus wouldn’t be much of a stretch. In 2015, the Island Residences, a 174-unit luxury apartments project, was completed on the island in a natural lake just north of the Carlson Towers.