The Minnesota Senate joined the state House on Thursday by unanimously voting to tighten oversight of the public body overseeing U.S. Bank Stadium as part of the fallout from the free use of two luxury suites with food and parking.

The bill passed 64-0, however, it won’t make it to Gov. Mark Dayton’s desk unless a House-Senate conference committee reconciles the differences with a version already passed by the House.

Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, sponsored the Senate bill, which would keep the same number of members on the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), but would require they be confirmed by the Senate. Dayton would still have three appointees and the city of Minneapolis would still have two.

The House version increases the membership and spreads out the appointments among the legislative leadership.

Both versions require the names of guests in the two 18-person suites to be made public and require that the suites be used for business purposes only. Both also have a mechanism to allow one suite to be used for charity.

The Senate bill caps the salary of the executive director at 115 percent of the governor’s salary of roughly $120,000 and the chair of the MSFA at no more than 50 percent of that salary. Both bills insist on expanded audits by the office of the legislative auditor.

Perhaps the biggest difference is that the House bill captures some of the money in MSFA accounts that is reserved for capital improvements. The Senate bill doesn’t touch that money.

The MSFA’s inner workings became a legislative concern after Star Tribune reports about the use of two main concourse luxury suites by former chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale. Initially, the two declined to say who was using the suites and for what purpose. Under pressure, they revealed some names and acknowledged providing free VIP parking and spending $32,000 in public money on food to entertain guests.

Many of the guests were family and friends of Kelm-Helgen, Mondale and three of the other commissioners: Barbara Butts-Williams, Bill McCarthy and Tony Sertich.

A subsequent report by the legislative auditor encouraged the Legislature to make significant changes in oversight.

