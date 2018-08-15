U.S. Sen. Tina Smith tried Tuesday to fend off a challenge from Richard Painter, once the ethics chief in a Republican White House, in the DFL primary election. If she prevails, Smith will face GOP state Sen. Karin Housley in the first U.S. Senate race in state history with two women nominees.

The winner on Nov. 6 will finish the final two years of former DFL Sen. Al Franken’s term. He resigned in January amid sexual misconduct allegations. The race has national implications; Senate Republicans have a one-vote edge.

Voters interviewed at the polls Tuesday said their decisions in the Smith-Painter race turned on support for his animosity toward President Donald Trump — he says the president should be impeached — or doubts about whether his DFL conversion was genuine.

Painter is “one of the few people that has really stood up against the guy in the White House,” said Francie Anthony, 69, a former educator who voted in St. Paul.

But West Foster, 24 of Minneapolis, who works for a nonprofit group, voted for Smith. “I vote as far left as I can, and I’m not too impressed with Republicans — whether they say they are or not,” he said.

In late July, DFL Party chairman Ken Martin publicly questioned whether Painter is actually a Democrat. Martin described Painter’s candidacy as “a craven act of desperation” because he is out of sync with the Republican Party. At the time, Painter said the DFL assault proved he was “a true threat to win this election.”

Paul Nelson, 50, a self-employed contractor in Minneapolis, said he was tempted to vote for Painter. “I like him. I think he’s an ethical man,” he said. But Nelson ended up choosing Smith.

“I’m a party guy,” he said.

Patricia Cohen, 75, voted in Minneapolis for Smith and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar because of their ardent support for abortion rights. “There’s an assault on women’s privacy and the right to plan their families,” the retired nurse said. “For me that’s one of the defining issues of our time.”

Franken was on some voters’ minds Tuesday. Minneapolis teacher Hannah Ames, 29, voted for Smith because she has so far “done a pretty good job.” Then she added, “Those are pretty big shoes to fill.”

Smith, 60, was appointed to the seat by Gov. Mark Dayton, whom she had served as lieutenant governor since 2015. Before that, she was the Democratic governor’s chief of staff. She was endorsed by the DFL.

Painter, 56, who announced in April that he was leaving the Republican Party, is a University of Minnesota law professor. He was the chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2007.

Housley, 54, is from St. Marys Point. She was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012 and in 2014 lost a race for lieutenant governor.

If Housley and Smith meet in November, Trump’s policies and the Democratic senator’s record will be top issues.

Smith said in an interview last month that her focus if she’s elected would be on health care, education and the economy. She pledged to “stand up” to Trump. However, she said, “I think voters … don’t want to hear us only talking about what we don’t like about this president.”

As for Painter, she said, “I’m not honestly that focused on my opponent. I don’t think that people care that much about what I have to say about him. I think they care about what I have to say about them.”

Housley has tried to establish some distance between her views and style and those of the president. She said in an interview in July that she disagreed with his decision to separate immigrant families and said she wouldn’t support a U.S. Supreme Court nominee “who has made a decision [about the legality of abortion] before even hearing a case.”

Health care and the environment also were on Painter’s list of concerns, and he jabbed Smith for her support for a land swap between PolyMet Mining Corp. and the federal government. He also criticized her ownership of medical device stocks.

Painter’s candidacy forced Smith to focus on wooing DFL voters. Meanwhile, GOP-endorsed Housley — who faced long shot Bob Anderson in the primary — has made Smith a target.

Housley made frequent references to the “failed Dayton-Smith administration,” citing MNsure and the beleaguered vehicle registration system.

Cook Political Report, which handicaps campaigns across the U.S., rates the race as a likely Democrat win. So do Inside Elections and the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. All three organizations are nonpartisan.

The fall campaign is sure to become an expensive national battlefield, with outside TV ads flooding the airwaves and national interest groups’ money flowing into the race.

As of June 30, Smith had raised $4.8 million and Housley had collected $1.8 million in donations. Painter had accumulated $233,848.

Some DFL voters were already focused Tuesday on the stakes in November.

Sharon Mallery, 64, a retired Minneapolis business consultant, said Painter gave her hope. It was hard to vote for a centrist and former Republican, but it might be what Democrats need, she said.

“We’re so divided now and everyone seems to have taken to the corners,” Mallery said. “So maybe someone who has taken to the center can give us hope for some kind of consensus. This is the time to suck it up and see who’s going to beat the Republicans.”

Smith voter John Gallo, 71, a retired systems analyst from Minneapolis, isn’t sure what to make of Painter.

“He’s a Republican that wants to be a Democrat, or purports that he wants to be a Democrat,” he said.

Kerry Riley, 41, a photographer and wardrobe stylist from Minneapolis, said her vote for Smith was less vital than showing up to vote — especially in the current political climate. “You have to,” she said.