WASHINGTON - Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday that she supports the legalization of marijuana.

"I support the legalization of marijuana and believe that states should have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders," Klobuchar said in a statement released by her presidential campaign. It was originally submitted to the Washington Post for an article about Democratic presidential candidates and their stance on legalization.

Support for legalization of marijuana has become increasingly mainstream in the Democratic Party. Most of the major Democratic candidates for president have come out in support of full legalization, including Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Kristin Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

It's unclear where President Donald Trump stands on marijuana legalization. While the Justice Department under former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was seen as unfriendly to state-level legalization efforts, his predecessor, Attorney General William Barr, has said blocking state-level laws would not be a priority under his leadership.

Recreational marijuana is still illegal in Minnesota. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz supports legalization, and state lawmakers have introduced legislation along those lines, although it faces uncertain prospects in the Republican-controlled state Senate.