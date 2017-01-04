A slip on the ice in Minneapolis this week sent one of Semisonic's band members in Minneapolis to a painful tumble, and his injuries have forced the pop trio to call off two sold-out shows scheduled for this week at jointly operated clubs in the Twin Cities.

Thursday's appearance at the Turf Club in St. Paul, followed by Saturday's at First Avenue in Minneapolis, had been scheduled to celebrate "Great Divide," the Twin Cities band's debut album from 20 years ago. Among the band's top hits: "Secret Smile" and "Closing Time."

In a posting Wednesday on Facebook, Slichter explained that after "rehearsing with Dan [Wilson] and John [Munson] for the first time in years, I stepped out into an ice-covered Minneapolis night and my feet kept going."

Slichter said he broke his left hand and sprained both wrists. On top of that, he added, "Also badly bruised, broken, and crushed: my ego, heart, spirits."

The drummer wrote that he was "soooo looking forward to the Semisonic shows this week, but they will have to wait." No drumming for six weeks, he added.

In a statement released Wednesday, the band said that Slichter "expects a speedy recovery, and information on rescheduled dates will be released soon."

A spokeswoman for the clubs said ticket holders will be advised by e-mail about new concert dates. The Turf Club holds roughly 350 people and First Avenue closer to 1,500.

While Minnesota ice was not so nice, Slichter said he did get a welcome dose Wednesday morning of Minnesota Nice at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for his return to New York.

"As I checked my bag ... I told the ticket agent that I needed her help, and she thoughtfully took my phone and swiped through various screens to find my boarding pass. She then printed me a paper version to spare me more work. I told her what had happened, and she nodded and leaned over to say, with great discretion, 'I'll bet you said a few effingheimers.' "

Slichter said he nodded, and she winked and replied, " 'I knew it!' "