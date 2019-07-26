Paint woodwork white or another light neutral color. Dark brown wood is a turnoff to many millennials.

Declutter aggressively. “They don’t want to see boomers’ stuff, the pictures on the walls, the rugs, the cozy stuff that we [baby boomers] like,” said real estate agent Carol Paulsen, Coldwell Banker Burnet.

Remove traditional-style furniture, and stage with modern furniture.

Remove dated wallpaper, and paint walls a neutral color.

Replace shiny brass hardware with softer champagne brass or another updated finish.

Be consistent. If your home doesn’t have an open floor plan, make sure the flooring on the first floor is consistent. “That opens it up [visually],” said Jayne Morrison, Morrison Interiors.

Repurpose formal rooms. A dining room can be transformed into an office.

Update light fixtures.

Make any needed fixes or repairs. “Millennials want houses move-in ready,” said Morrison.

KIM PALMER