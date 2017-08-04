All-Star guard Seimone Augustus, who missed the past two games because of personal reasons, will be with the Lynx when they play at Indianapolis on Sunday, coach Cheryl Reeve said.
Augustus’ return is timely, given that fellow starting guard Lindsay Whalen left Thursday’s victory over Atlanta with a left hand injury in the second half and did not return.
An update on Whalen’s status could come later Friday.
Augustus was one of four Lynx players to play in the WNBA All-Star Game last month in Seattle. She is averaging 11.5 points, four assists and three rebounds per game this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
For Bradford and Vikings' offense, it's deep gains or deep trouble
"Explosive plays" are something the Vikings didn't do enough of last season, when a plodding offense ranked 28th in yardage and produced just eight 40-yard pass completions and no 40-yard runs.
High Schools
Hammer thrower goes from Minn. high school superstar to the world stage
Maggie Ewen of St. Francis will compete Saturday in the hammer throw of the track and field world championships in London, capping a season packed with surprises
Golf
Langer heads into Twin Cities at the top of his game
Week after week, the unflappable Bernhard Langer puts himself in the title hunt.
Vikings
Colts boot 2 undrafted rookies from practice after scuffle
Two Indianapolis Colts players were kicked out of practice after getting involved in a scuffle.
Golf
PGA Championship at a glance
Facts and figures for the PGA Championship:
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.