All-Star guard Seimone Augustus, who missed the past two games because of personal reasons, will be with the Lynx when they play at Indianapolis on Sunday, coach Cheryl Reeve said.

Augustus’ return is timely, given that fellow starting guard Lindsay Whalen left Thursday’s victory over Atlanta with a left hand injury in the second half and did not return.

An update on Whalen’s status could come later Friday.

Augustus was one of four Lynx players to play in the WNBA All-Star Game last month in Seattle. She is averaging 11.5 points, four assists and three rebounds per game this season.